Naomi Campbell shuts down questions over relationship with Liam Payne on chat show

Naomi Campbell refused to discuss her love life when quizzed on romance rumours involving her and One Direction star Liam Payne on a chat show.

The British supermodel gave nothing away when asked about her romances with Liam and Drake during an appearance on British chat show The Jonathan Ross Show.

During the interview, which airs on British TV on Saturday (09Mar19), chat show host Jonathan asked the 48-year-old about her love life, but she refused to give anything away.

"There have been a lot of headlines recently connecting you to Mr Liam Payne," he asked.

"And? I never discuss my personal life. Another name?" Naomi coyly responded.

"Drake? You got quite close to Drake?" he then tried, following reports that Naomi was flirting with the Hotline Bling rapper while attending JAY-Z and Beyonce's annual Gold Oscar party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles last month.

"I never discuss my personal life. I mean, it's crazy it's like one day it's one person, the next day it's another. Who is tomorrow? That's what I want to know… For me I laugh. The stories are incredible, it's humorous… I just get on with my life," she said.

Jonathan’s quizzing of the model comes days after she cut an interview short after she was questioned about 25-year-old Liam, who she has reportedly been dating since the new year.

Both attended the WE Day charity youth event at London's SSE Arena, Wembley, on Wednesday, arriving on the red carpet separately. But Naomi quickly ended an interview when she was asked about Liam.

The chat show host didn't let up on the personal questions, asking if Naomi is single "for a friend".

"I don't want any blind dates, thank you!" she laughed.

Later in the interview, Naomi also discussed being described as a "diva" alongside her fellow guest, reality star Gemma Collins.

"I don't like that word. Never have. It just gives the wrong perception," she said.

While Gemma urged the Brit to look at it more positively.

"I embrace it, I'm all for it… We should celebrate ourselves, Naomi… I am so honoured to be sitting here next to you, I'm just so not cool right now… You are my Queen, Naomi," she smiled.