Julianne Moore: 'I was fired from Can You Ever Forgive Me?'

Julianne Moore has claimed she fired from the lead role in movie Can You Ever Forgive Me?

The Still Alice star was cast as real-life biographer-turned-forger Lee Israel in 2015, but she dropped out of the project days before filming was scheduled to begin after clashing with then-director Nicole Holofcener, who co-wrote the script. Melissa McCarthy was then cast as Israel and she went on to be nominated for a Best Actress Oscar this year (19) for her performance in the film, which was ultimately directed by Marielle Heller.

Julianne finally opened about what happened when asked why she left the movie during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday (08Mar19).

"I didn't leave that movie, I was fired. Yeah, Nicole fired me, that's the truth," she said. "I think she didn't like what I was doing. We had just been rehearsing and doing pre-production and stuff and her idea of where the character was, was different than where my idea of where the character was, and so she fired me."

The Oscar winner admitted that she hadn't yet seen the movie because what happened is "still kind of painful" but she's sure Melissa did a great job.

"I love Melissa McCarthy. I worship her. I think she's fantastic, so I'm sure she's great. So that's the story," she said.

Fellow guest, fashion designer Diane Von Furstenberg, said to the actress that the rejection must have been tough, and Julianne replied, "It's pretty bad... The only other time I was fired was when I was working at a yoghurt stand when I was 15, so it felt bad."

The film's producer David Yarnell, a longtime friend of the late Israel, previously told The Hollywood Reporter in January that the "project collapsed" after the situation between Julianne and Nicole "became untenable" and it was so close to production that Fox Searchlight took a financial hit of around $2 million (£1.5 million).

The film opened to critical acclaim last year and went on to be nominated for three Oscars, for Melissa, supporting actor Richard E. Grant, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Nicole and co-writer Jeff Whitty.