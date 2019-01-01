Gayle King irritated by R. Kelly's coughing during chat with his 'girlfriends'

Gayle King was "irritated" by R. Kelly's loud coughing during an interview with his "girlfriends".

Earlier this week (beg04Mar19), the CBS This Morning co-anchor spoke to the embattled singer in relation to numerous allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against women, which he had denied. King also sat down to chat with Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, the two women whose parents allege they are currently in abusive relationships with Kelly, and during the discussion, she noted that the R&B star often tried to interrupt them.

"I saw Robert (R. Kelly) leave, I did not see him come back in. So, I did not know that he had come back in, neither did (his publicist) Darryll Johnson, who had assured me that he would not be (there)," she recalled during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

"R. Kelly comes back in and he can hear the conversation, he's out of my eyesight and he's out of the girls' eyesight too, they did not see him. But when there was a question he didn't like, and I can't remember what it was, you'd hear this (loud coughing). Now I'm a little irritated because I'm thinking, 'Who on the crew is coughing like that?'

"Then it becomes clear to me that it is R. Kelly. I'm told that R. Kelly is talking to members of my own team (and saying), 'They (Savage and Clary) are doing OK, they're doing OK, should I go in and stop it? Should I go in and stop it?' He's having a dialogue with people on my team. And (make-up artist Lazarus Jean-Baptiste) says, 'No, you should probably just leave it alone.'"

Elsewhere in the interview, host Stephen asked King about the now-viral photo taken by Jean-Baptiste on the set, in which she is seated while an enraged Kelly towers over her. And the 64-year-old explained that she was simply focused on staying calm at that moment, as she didn't want to anger him any further.

"I could see him getting more heated, he was upset with me about some of the questions. So, when I see Robert getting really upset, and he stands out of his seat, my initial reaction was: 'Oh God, please don't leave, please don't leave,'" reflected King, adding that she was determined to make eye contact with the 52-year-old. "I thought if we had both gotten emotional and amped up like that, what good would have come of that? So, I thought, 'Be calm, say his name,' because you know when someone does say your name, it is soothing."

Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse against four alleged victims. In addition, he was locked up on Wednesday after failing to make child support payments and is also facing a new police investigation over claims he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl, allegations he has rejected. He is due to make two court appearances later in the month.