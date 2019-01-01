Whoopi Goldberg almost died while battling pneumonia earlier this year (19).

The Ghost star has been absent from her long-running role as a co-host on TV show The View for weeks, and on Friday (08Mar19), she offered up a video message to fans to assure them she was OK after a health crisis.

"Hey, yes it’s me, I am here," she said. "I am up and moving around. Not as fast as I’d like to be but I am OK. I’m not dead!"

She went on to explain that she battled pneumonia in both lungs and was septic.

"I came very, very close to leaving the earth," she added. "Good news, I didn't. Thank you for all of your good wishes. All of the wonderful things that people have been saying. Even people who are not huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that’s going to change when I get back, but for right now it’s brilliant."

She then assured her The View co-hosts that she'll be back around the table with them "soon", adding, "I cannot wait to see y'all. This has been interesting and I’ll tell you about it when we’re all at the table."

Goldberg did not give a definitive date for her return.

Her secret health battle prompted Internet speculation that she was taking time off from The View to host the Oscars after it was announced the big show would be hostless following comedian Kevin Hart's decision to step down in December (18).