Lupita Nyong'o will always feel close to Jared Leto because they have a very special Oscars bond.

The stars spent a lot of time together during the 2013-14 awards season, thanks to their respective roles in 12 Years a Slave and The Dallas Buyers Club, and the Black Panther star tells PorterEdit the experience of winning Academy Awards on the same night have given them something special to share.

Lupita, who has been linked romantically to the actor and rocker, tells the magazine, "Jared Leto, he’s still on speed dial, because we were on that journey together and he’s so embracing of me. There was an intimacy that grew from that, that goes beyond the dating rumors, beyond all that."

The actress admits there have been a number of big stars, like Jared, who made her feel protected when she was first starting out: "I was welcomed with such warmth. My castmates (in 12 Years a Slave) surrounded me. I don’t know if they are aware of this, but I felt so protected.

"Sarah Paulson, my God, that girl, she was, like, everything to me. And Alfre Woodard, she was invaluable... Oprah embraced my mom and my brother and invited them to her house for lunch without me. I was just like, 'Wow, this is an incredibly supportive industry'. I didn’t feel isolated.

"Gabrielle Union, we’d gone to a fashion show in France together and she’d been so open and embracing, exchanging phone numbers with me - there was a 'if you need anything' kind of vibe. I didn’t feel alone within the black community, I didn’t feel alone within the Hollywood community. (Director) Steve McQueen really did look out for me big time. (Co-star) Brad Pitt, same thing."