Mandy Moore sheds Ryan Adams 'dead weight' with new haircut

Mandy Moore's new bob hairstyle was inspired by her decision to come forward and attack her ex-husband for his alleged bad behaviour.

Singer/songwriter Ryan Adams was the subject of a damning expose in The New York Times last month (Feb19), in which a handful of women, including Moore and ex-fiancee Megan Butterworth, called him out on sexual misconduct and manipulative behaviour.

The This Is Us star claimed the musician, who she was married to between 2009 and 2015, was psychologically abusive during their relationship and his controlling behaviour allegedly hurt her music career - allegations which Ryan has denied.

Following the publication of the piece, Mandy, who is now married to rocker Taylor Goldsmith, shared her portrait from the article on Instagram and told her followers coming forward was hard but ultimately worthwhile.

"Speaking your truth can be painful and triggering but it's always worth it. My heart is with all women who have suffered any sort of trauma or abuse. You are seen and heard. #sisterhoodforever," she wrote.

Appearing on Access Live on Friday (08Mar19), Moore showed off her new look and revealed the hairstyle was inspired by the events of the past month.

Fighting back tears, she said, "The last couple weeks have been emotionally turbulent in a way," she said. "I think there is something significant about shedding dead weight and moving forward."

Her decision to come forward with her abuse claims was applauded by celebrities like Minka Kelly, Alyssa Milano and Amber Tamblyn.

"I am so proud of the graceful, class act that you are, @TheMandyMoore," pal Minka wrote. "You are stronger and braver than most. What a joy it has been to watch you soar these past three years. You've only just begun," while Amber added: "I know a few women who have dated this man and these claims are definitely true. I believe Mandy Moore and the women who put their necks and careers on the line to tell their stories. We've got your backs."

Via his lawyer, Ryan told the Times that Mandy's description of their relationship was "completely inconsistent with his view" of it and that he was supportive of her "well-deserved professional success".

Addressing the claims on Twitter, Ryan wrote: "The picture that this article paints is upsettingly inaccurate. Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false."