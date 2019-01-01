Olivia Newton-John secretly battled cancer in 2013

Olivia Newton-John took on a secret battle against cancer in 2013.

The singer is currently fighting breast cancer for what many fans and friends thought was the second time, but Olivia reveals in her upcoming memoir she quietly fought and won a health battle six years ago.

"I just decided I wanted to go through it myself," she tells U.S. show Today. "It was just a decision to keep it to myself that time."

The Physical hitmaker also addressed rumours from earlier this year which suggested she was near death.

"It was like, they were telling me I was dying and I thought, 'I don't feel like it. I feel pretty good'," she laughs. "Rumours start and then it gets out of control and I decided, 'No, I'm gonna come out and talk about it, because I have many friends and family all around the world and I can't call everyone, so I need to let them know I'm OK'."

The singer and actress also reveals she spent the first month of her latest cancer fight as a patient at the wellness and research centre that bears her name in Melbourne, Australia, which allowed her to have a long, hard look at the work that goes on there.

"It was just the most wonderful gift...," she says. "I was in disguise all the time. I had a beanie (hat) on, glasses and I wore a surgical mask. It was kind of interesting to be unnoticed. I was just one of the patients shuffling around in my gown, hoping the back wasn't open."