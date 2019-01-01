Ricky Gervais refuses to give up wine to lose weight

Ricky Gervais refuses to give up alcohol in a bid to lose weight.

The Brit insists he loves food and wine too much to stick to a diet that doesn't include the things he likes, even though he's well aware he'd shed the pounds if he did.

"I do workout but it's a losing battle, because I refuse to give anything up," he tells Live With Kelly & Ryan. "I eat and drink too much every day and I love life and I celebrate every day of the week.

"I would never give up drinking. People say to me, 'If you gave up wine, you'd live an extra 10 years', and I say, 'Yeah, but they're the last 10 years, they're the awful 10 years. I don't want those 10 years'. I'm trying to get out before those 10 years happen to me."

But The Office creator and star admits he could do with losing a few pounds because his weight is beginning to be a problem: "I've always been a little bit chunky ever since I was about 28... but now my back is starting (to hurt) and my knees hurt, even tying my shoes up is a chore," he explains. "I have to put my foot up.

"I was in New York, in Central Park, and I had to put my foot up on a bench and (my partner) Jane had to push me in, so I could reach my shoelaces.

"I don't care. I have a medical once a year and I get it all done."