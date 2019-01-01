Timothee Chalamet: ‘Armie Hammer brings so much to set’

Armie Hammer left a lasting impression on Timothee Chalamet when they filmed Call Me by Your Name.

The 2017 drama was a massive hit with both moviegoers and critics, and bagged the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2018 Academy Awards.

A sequel is in the works, bringing Armie, Timothee, and director Luca Guadagnino back together, and reflecting on the original, 23-year-old Timothee revealed how impressed he was with his older co-star.

“It’s a scary thing, as the last thing you want to do as an actor is throw your eyebrows all over an expression of love. Yet Armie had this idea of shooting the scene on a single track and Luca agreed. And it worked. I could never have offered something like that up and it just goes to show what a feel Armie has for the medium,” he praised of the 32-year-old to British GQ. “I mean, he’s an amazing guy. He checks all ‘-isms’ at the door, if you know what I mean.”

Armie has been just as complimentary back, previously telling Variety that the Oscar nominee’s career has nothing to do with luck, and everything to do with talent.

“Timmy was born to do exactly what he is doing,” he said. “He has been giving quality performances his entire life; we as the spectators were just slow on the uptake to appreciate him. I guess we weren’t really that slow considering he is one of the youngest nominees for an Academy Award ever.”