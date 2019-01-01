Kylie Jenner praises daughter Stormi on International Women's Day

Kylie Jenner paid tribute to her daughter Stormi Webster on International Women's Day (08Mar19).

The 21-year-old shared an adorable photo of the tot wrapped up in a big white towel, while she planted a big kiss on her lips.

Alongside the sweet snap, Kylie opened up about the love she has for her 13-month-old daughter, who she credited as being her "motivation" in life.

"This little girl motivates me every day to become the best woman I can be. #InternationalWomensDay,” the billionaire make-up mogul captioned the image.

Kylie previously opened up in an emotional post on Instagram about the tot – who she shares with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott – as she celebrated her first birthday back in February (19).

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” Kylie gushed. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added: “My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

Stormi recently became the owner of her very own luxury car – a Lamborghini. Following her father's performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the venue gifted the toddler a tiny custom sports car, which has "StormiWorld” on the front, a nod to the rapper's Astroworld album.

The multi-coloured vehicle, which also glows in the dark, has a personalised license plate that reads “STORMIW3B".