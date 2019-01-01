Lena Headey talks ‘wicked’ humour in Fighting with My Family

Lena Headey was delighted by the “wicked” humour in the Fighting with My Family script.

Directed by Stephen Merchant, the biographical film follows the WWE career of professional wrestler Paige, as played by Florence Pugh, with Game of Thrones actress Lena portraying her mother ‘Sweet Saraya’ Bevis and Nick Frost as her father Patrick ‘Rowdy Ricky Knight’ Bevis.

The film features the family’s eccentric behaviour and banter, with Lena now sharing how the narrative oscillates between a lot of comedy and heart.

“It’s got not only the story and the family that you fall in love with, but it’s got their wicked, dirty sense of humour throughout the film,” she said in a video interview with Collider.com. “It’s so naughty but you pick up their love for each other immediately. There’s no lies in that family, it’s just all out there, all the dirty laundry is out there, and that’s how they communicate, and it really works.”

Fighting with My Family also features Jack Lowden as Paige’s brother Zak ‘Zodiac’ Bevis, Vince Vaughn, and executive producer Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as himself. And Florence had nothing but praise for the way in which writer/director Stephen conveyed the family dynamics within the story.

“That’s what makes it totally real and authentic,” the 23-year-old insisted. “That’s what the family is like and if it had been done any other way, I think it would have been lying in a sense. They do feel completely emotional in one minute and then say something horrendous the next. That is the family, and that is what is so endearing and beautiful about them. So, I think Stephen did a really good job there.”

Fighting with My Family is now showing in cinemas.