Samuel L. Jackson: ‘Captain Marvel is a new kind of feminist hero’

Samuel L. Jackson hopes Captain Marvel will inspire young girls by teaching them never to give up after personal setbacks.

The 70-year-old actor has played top S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it began with the 2008 film Iron Man and has since gone on to star in movies with almost all the franchise’s heroes.

He believes that the latest addition, Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel, who is played by Brie Larson, is unique in combining humanity, feminism, and incredible superpowers.

“First of all, she’s female,” the Marvel veteran told movie website HeyUGuys.com. “She’s extremely powerful and she’s a different kind of hero. When you see her, she’s way more human and the enhancements have just made her a better person than she was.”

The eloquent Pulp Fiction uses a rare term to describe what makes Carol great, and why she and her pilot pal Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) are inspirational figures for young girls.

“It’s a story about ‘sticktoitiveness,’” he explained. “Get knocked down nine times, get up 10. It’ll make you stronger. There’s women’s empowerment, there’s a story about hero worship and young girls looking up to these strong women that are inside the story and that are her role models.”

Brie also highlighted her character’s ability to take setbacks in her stride and use her superhuman strength and fiery bursts of energy to save others.

“There’s a lot that I love about Carol, but the thing that I keep coming back to with her is her ability to get back up,” she gushed. “She’s a major risk taker and that doesn’t always pan out the way she hopes it will, but she always learns from her mistakes and I think that’s a real superhero.”

Captain Marvel is in cinemas now.