Lea Michele weds

Former Glee star Lea Michele has wed her fiance Zandy Reich.

The couple tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Northern California on Saturday night (09Mar19).

The 32-year-old actress and the president of the AYR clothing company announced their engagement in April, 2018 on Instagram, with Lea showing off her new diamond engagement ring and adding the simple caption: "Yes."

Lea and Zandy went public with their relationship in July, 2017, months after she opened up about wanting to find love again following the tragic death of her actor boyfriend Cory Monteith, who passed away in July, 2013.

Lea also previously dated Matthew Paetz from 2014 to 2016.

The newlyweds celebrated their big day with celebrity pals Becca Tobin, Emma Roberts, and recently-married Darren Criss, who the bride asked to sing at the ceremony.

The actress recently told Brides magazine she had asked her Glee and Scream Queens boss Ryan Murphy to officiate her ceremony, adding best pal Jonathan Groff would serve as her alternative maid of honour. She also told the publication Criss had accepted an invitation to be there, stating, "He better perform. I’m performing at his wedding!"

She added, "Darren and I are such great friends. He’s like a brother to me, so the fact that we’re in this really sort of important moment in our lives at the same time is really special."

Criss wed his long-time girlfriend, Mia Swier, in New Orleans, Louisiana last month (16Feb19).