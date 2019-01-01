Jennifer Lawrence ‘planning glitzy wedding with help of Kris Jenner’

Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly enlisted Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner to help her plan her wedding to Cooke Maroney.

The Oscar winner got engaged to the art director in February (18), celebrating with a dinner at French restaurant Raoul's in New York City, and during the meal gave onlookers a flash of the “massive ring”, presented to her by the 33-year-old.

And while Kris will no doubt be one of the lucky guests to attend her nuptials, Jennifer reportedly has a more hands-on role in mind for the reality star.

“Kris has been helping Jen with ideas for the venue, fashion, guest list and even her bridal party,” a source told Britain's Heat magazine. “She’s encouraging Jen to go big on the glitz and bling and make it as star-studded as possible, even though that’s not really Cooke’s style at all.

“He’s a low-key, quiet and un-Hollywood type of dude so it’s likely he’ll try to balance Kris and Jen’s big plans with a few more humble touches. But for the most part he’s just letting them get on with it.”

Jennifer is a Kardashian super-fan and famously spent a drunken night at Kris’ Calabasas home dressing up in her designer clothing.

So having the 63-year-old momager involved in planning her nuptials to the art gallery director is a dream come true.

“To her she’s this incredibly savvy businesswoman, who’s built the biggest brand in entertainment, and also mom to the hottest family on the planet,” explained the insider. “She’s watched the show for years and they can do no wrong in her eyes, so it was only natural she’d seek Kris’ advice about her wedding.”

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Dior ambassador was recently spotted at the headquarters of the fashion house in Paris, which is tipped to nab the honour of designing her wedding dress.