Pete Davidson dismisses Kate Beckinsale age gap during SNL skit

Pete Davidson isn't bothered by the age difference between himself and new girlfriend Kate Beckinsale.

The comedian, 25, addressed his new relationship – while not mentioning his new love by name – during a sketch on Saturday Night Live, and said he was baffled by the "crazy fascination" people had with their romance.

"It doesn't really bother us, but then again I'm new to this," Pete said, referring to the 20-year gap between his age and that of the Underworld star.

"So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is," he said, possibly referring to Emmanuel Macron, who is 24 years younger than his wife, Brigitte, or former president Nicolas Sarkozy, who is 13 years older than his wife, Carla Bruni.

"Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer," Pete hilariously continued in rapid-fire succession, calling out all the high-profile men who have dated much younger women as the audience whooped and cheered.

"Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump," he concluded.

Kate, 45, was first linked to comedian Pete after apparently flirting with him at a Golden Globes party in January, and the couple was then spotted leaving a stand-up gig holding hands in New York last month (Feb19).

However, their relationship went public when they packed on the PDA while watching the New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple earlier this month.