Khloe Kardashian urges followers to be kind after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian has asked her followers to be considerate of her feelings as she tries to move on after her split from Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was dressed all in black as she was seen arriving for an appointment at the SEV skincare clinic in Los Angeles, hours after she had posted a message on Instagram asking her fans to be kind.

"’Your perception of me is a reflection of you'. Be aware of your words. What you say does matter. Become more aware of the negative things you think and say," Khloe wrote alongside a photo of her gazing into her phone.

"What does it actually accomplish by criticizing somebody else? Do you have any concept of how positively it can change someone’s day to receive a compliment or words of encouragement?"

Seemingly anticipating the negative responses the post could prompt from her followers, Khloe disabled comments on the Instagram post.

"Try to choose your words wisely. What you say to others says much more about you than it does about them," she concluded.

The reality star ended her relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player after reports surfaced last month (Feb19) that he had cheated on 34-year-old Khloe with her half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. It was the second time he’s been accused of being unfaithful.

During an interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for her Red Table Talk series, the 21-year-old model alleged that the pair had kissed at a house party hosted by Tristan, 27, but insisted she was not responsible for the breakdown of the couple's relationship.

Khloe and Tristan, who began dating in 2016, share daughter True, 10 months.