Luke Perry‘s fiancee 'finds comfort in his family' after actor's shock death

Luke Perry's fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer has "found comfort" in the late actor's family after his sudden death.

The former teen heartthrob tragically passed away at the age of 52 on Monday (04Mar19), five days after suffering a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks, California.

Perry and Bauer kept their 11-year relationship largely private, and the 44-year-old released a statement to thank fans for their love and supportive messages after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's death.

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” she told People. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support.

"We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

Perry amicably split from wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, mother of his 21-year-old son Jack and 18-year-old daughter Sophie, in 2003. It's not known when he popped the question to Bauer.

Perry's longtime friend Patricia Arquette recently told People that Bauer was the Riverdale star's "perfect match".

“His joy was being a father to kids, Jack and Sophie, and he had found true joy and happiness with his great love, Madison. It’s a true loss to all of us who knew him and to those who didn’t," she said.

Perry's rep confirmed the sad news of his death on Monday, revealing the actor was "surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends".