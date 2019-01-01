Kendall Jenner 'blessed' to be surrounded by strong women

Kendall Jenner feels "blessed" to be surrounded by "incredible" women in her family.

The model, 23, opened up about the Kardashian/Jenner family while hosting a special episode of the Zaza World Radio show on Beats 1 on Apple Music in celebration of International Women's Day.

"I feel blessed to have such strong women to look up to," Kendall explained. "I got that example put right in front of me, where I could pull that into my own work life. It's really nice to have those people that can just understand you completely. And can understand what it's like to be a female."

"Mom, you are the most incredible human being I've ever met," the star told Kris Jenner.

She then revealed that she and her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie phone the momager everyday “complaining, freaking out, something, whether it be personal life, or work life".

The fashion star also credits her sisters, especially mother-of-three Kourtney, 39, for inspiring her and Kylie to get to work.

"Because we were so much younger than my older sisters, I don't think I've ever not seen them working or doing something," Kendall said. "My most vivid memories of Kim are always flying around to work and getting things done and whatever.

"Same with Kourtney. She was always a tough cookie and a boss.”

Despite her busy schedule, Kris said she will be happy when all of her kids have a career path set in place.

"I feel like everybody has something to fall back on, lean back on, have a great business lined up. That seems very important to me. I think about it all the time," the matriarch told her daughter.

And the 63-year-old had one piece of valuable advice that she has passed on to all of her children. "If someone says, no, you're talking to the wrong person," she laughed.