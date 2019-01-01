Captain Marvel tops North American box office

Captain Marvel has soared to the top of the North American box office in its opening weekend (09-10Mar19).

The superhero film, which stars Brie Larson as the titular character and her alter ego Carol Danvers, has wrapped up the weekend with $153 million (£117.5 million) at the domestic box office - the third largest March opening following 2017's Beauty and the Beast with $174 million (£133.7 million) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with $166 million (£127.5 million).

The movie also sits behind The Hunger Games: Catching Fire's $158 million (£121.4 million) opening as the second-highest debut for a film with a solo female lead.

The film has also performed well internationally with a $302 million (£232 million) opening on the global box office, making it the largest release in March around the world, and third-highest for the Marvel Comics Universe following Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War.

"Thankfully Captain Marvel's superpowers extend to the box office realm and as expected provided a much-needed box office boost that the 2019 box office has been waiting for with a positively out of this world debut," Comscore's senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian says. "The allure and power of the superhero genre is as powerful as ever and just what blockbuster starved audiences have been waiting for in the form of a perfectly cast Brie Larson in this most powerful role."

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World comes in second with $14.7 million (£11.3 million), while A Madea Family Funeral is third with $12 million (£9.2 million).

Lego Movie 2 and Alita: Battle Angel round out the top five with $3.8 million (£3 million) and $3.2 million (£2.4 million), respectively.