Dev Patel wants Hollywood to accept 'brown faces'

Dev Patel is urging filmmakers in Hollywood to "accept brown faces".



The 28-year-old Brit, who was born in London to Gujarati Indian Hindu parents, wants his new movie Hotel Mumbai to be celebrated for "embracing" non-white actors.



The film, which also stars Armie Hammer and Jason Isaacs, as well as Nazanin Boniadi, Amandeep Singh and Suhail Nayyar, focuses on the horrifying terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in the Indian city in 2008.



And Dev – who plays a Sikh waiter named Arjun in the movie – firmly believes that the film would not have been made 10 years ago.



"A film like this, with a bunch of brown faces, would not have been made 10 years ago. But people are embracing new faces. Why not embrace brown ones?" the former Skins star said in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald.



Despite being catapulted to worldwide fame thanks to his role in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire in 2008, Dev confessed he didn't know anything about Indian culture, as he was raised in London.



The actor, who has also starred in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, which was filmed in Rajasthan, said his mind was blown when he travelled to India for the first time, and later immersed himself into the culture while travelling around the country by train to prepare for his role in Lion.



"Growing up, the idea is to do as much as possible to fit into that place and rid yourself of all cultural and ancestral ties," he said. "Being introduced to India by Danny Boyle blew my mind. It was so much more than I imagined."



Hotel Mumbai is in cinemas from 14 March.