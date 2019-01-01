Chris Pratt is 'very involved' in wedding planning

Chris Pratt is "very involved" in the planning of his upcoming wedding, according to fiancee Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The 29-year-old, a brand ambassador for Pedigree, attended the premiere of the new IMAX film Superpower Dogs on Saturday (09Mar19), where reporters were keen to know how things are going ahead of the nuptials.

When asked how much Chris is helping with preparations for the ceremony, Katherine replied to Entertainment Tonight (ET): "I mean, I feel like we're all really involved in wedding planning. I think that, you know, for me my family is very involved. I'm very involved, (Chris is) very involved so it's a great combination of everything and just a really exciting and fun (time).”

Chris, 39, popped the question to Katherine on 13 January following a whirlwind romance. According to reports, the couple are planning a fall/winter wedding for later this year.

Since their engagement, Katherine has been spending a lot of time with Chris on the actor's farm on one of Washington State's San Juan Islands, where the screen star raises sheep, pigs and a Longhorn cow.

Of spending time on the farm, Katherine added to E! News: "We don't live there full time. I've kind of grown up with a bunch of different animals, so it feels very comfortable and at home, and just a beautiful part of life."

Later at the premiere, Katherine, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, was told by one ET reporter she was "glowing", to which she replied: "I'm at an event around dogs, how can you not be glowing around so many dogs doing such great work? So I’m very happy in all areas of my life and I feel really blessed and really lucky."

It will be the second marriage for Chris, who finalised his divorce from actress Anna Faris last autumn. The former couple share a son Jack, aged six.