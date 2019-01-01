Evan Rachel Wood shares photo of scars and bruises in support of domestic violence campaign

Evan Rachel Wood has shared her past experiences of abuse as part of a campaign fighting against domestic violence.

In a 2016 interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the Westworld actress spoke about how she had allegedly been raped on two occasions and how "physical, psychological, sexual" abuse had led her to attempt suicide back in her early twenties.

On Monday (11Mar19), Wood took to Twitter to share ways in which she was "weakened" by her abuser as part of the I Am Not OK movement.

"The day of this photoshoot, I was so weakened by an abusive relationship. I was emaciated, severely depressed, and could barely stand. I fell into a pool of tears and was sent home for the day," she captioned one set of images, in which she appeared very pale and exhausted.

While in a second post, Wood uploaded a picture showing scars and bruises on one of her arms.

"Two years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self-harm. When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave," the 31-year-old explained.

Wood added the hashtag #IAmNotOk to both of her posts, with the link taking social media users to a website in which abuse survivors are invited to share their story, either with their name or anonymously. The star also re-tweeted Linda Perry's post about the #IAmNotOk movement in which the singer-songwriter had written: "I am not OK with the fact that 20 people per minute are abused by an intimate partner in the USA. @iamnotokMVMT #iamnotOK."

In an open letter shared online in the past, Wood did not disclose whether she had reported her alleged attacks to police or if she had ever taken any legal action.