Chrissy Teigen's new pet hamster escapes enclosure

Chrissy Teigen suffered an early morning scare on Monday (11Mar19) after her new pet hamster escaped from its cage.

The model, TV personality, and cookbook author took to Twitter on Sunday to reveal that she and her two-year-old daughter Luna had added a furry friend to their family, much to the dismay of Chrissy's husband, singer John Legend.

"Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter," the mother-of-two wrote. "John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more."

Chrissy went on to share the odd bits of advice they received from the pet store assistant.

"They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said 'rice?' And they go 'no, not rice,'" she recalled. "They also said 'don't really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she'll bite you' it's very confusing, being a hamster mom (sic)."

Despite the conflicting information, all seemed to be going well until hours later, when Chrissy revealed Peanut Butter had wriggled free from her enclosure.

"Welp the hamster got out," she tweeted in a panic, admitting it was just what some followers had warned her about.

Luckily, the scare didn't last too long. Four hours later, Chrissy updated fans by writing, "Found her!!"

She didn't offer up details on where the rodent had been hiding, but the beauty used the opportunity to hit back at critics who had accused Chrissy of buying the wrong kind of housing for the hamster.

"Please don't feel bad for her," she tweeted. "We got her everything and more and a giant space to roam in. If I had a safe enclosure for a hamster farm, i would have that."

She later added, "I just bought her a two story glass condo with a hammock so please stop yelling at me".

Chrissy is known for her love of animals, and shares bulldogs Pippa, Penny, and Pablo with John.

The couple also has a son, nine-month-old Miles.