Evan Rachel Wood 'toying' with idea of obtaining law degree

Actress Evan Rachel Wood is considering working towards a degree in law to further her efforts for domestic violence victims.

The Wrestler star has been an outspoken supporter for abuse victims in recent years after going public with her own past trauma, and she has since started reading up about the U.S. legal system in more detail.

"I've been studying law this year...," she revealed on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

"I do a lot of domestic violence advocacy work, and part of that is learning everything you can about the laws to see what's working and what's not, so yeah, that (studying law) has actually been a thing."

Evan admits she has thought about taking her reading one step further to become qualified as a lawyer, especially as the former child star missed out on the traditional college experience during her youth.

"I have toyed with the idea of passing the bar, to have the knowledge, and because... growing up, my main job was acting, and I obviously did school, and you do school mainly in a trailer (on set), and you're just doing it so you can work," she explained.

"You're just kinda rushing through it, you're not really retaining (any information), at least for me... But my career took off at a really young age, so I... never studied anything like that."

And the 31 year old is really enjoying getting to grips with the ins and outs of the law: "I'm a nerd though, so I love it...!" Evan shared. "I really love learning now, especially things that I feel really come in handy right now, like law - know your rights!"

The actress' podcast interview was released on Monday (11Mar19), coinciding with the launch of the I Am Not OK movement, encouraging abuse survivors to visit the campaign website to share their stories publicly or anonymously.

In a series of images posted online from an old photoshoot, Evan shared the ways in which she had been "weakened" by a manipulative former lover, before uploading a picture of the scars and bruises she had sported on one of her arms during the tough time.

"Two years into my abusive relationship I resorted to self-harm," she wrote beside the shot. "When my abuser would threaten or attack me, I cut my wrist as a way to disarm him. It only made the abuse stop temporarily. At that point I was desperate to stop the abuse and I was too terrified to leave."

Evan, who has never named the man who attacked her, concluded each post with the hashtag, "#IAmNotOK".