Captain Marvel on course for $1 billion

Captain Marvel is expected to break even this week with a $650 million global take.

The blockbuster, starring Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson debuted at the top of the box office charts around the world over the weekend (09-10Mar19) and early Monday estimates suggest the Disney movie has passed $455 million, to land the fifth best opening of all time overseas.

And now the movie is on course to pick up a profit before the end of its first week on release.

Captain Marvel is expected to break the $1 billion mark before its run has ended.

It opened with $153 million in the U.S. - the third-best March debut after Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Batman v. Superman, and the seventh-best stateside launch for a Marvel Comics Universe title.

Captain Marvel's three-day debut haul passes the opening weekends of the first two Iron Man films, The Incredible Hulk, the first two Captain America films, all three Thor films, Doctor Strange, both Ant-Man films, both Guardians of the Galaxy films, as well as all Spider-Man films, Venom, Suicide Squad, Man of Steel, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, both Deadpool films and all X-Men movies, according to Deadline.

"Marvel Studios continues to have an incredible track record that remains unbroken," Cathleen Taff, Disney President of Theatrical Distribution, Franchise Management and Business & Audience Insights says. "Audiences feel they know what they are getting when they buy their movie ticket."