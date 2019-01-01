Luke Perry's daughter Sophie hits back at trolls following dad's death

Luke Perry's daughter Sophie has hit back after being trolled on social media following her dad's sudden death.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was just 52 years old when he died on 4 March (19) following a massive stroke. Since his passing, Sophie has maintained an active profile on her Instagram page, and has found herself subjected to some nasty remarks from several followers.

In a bid to combat the negativity, Sophie posted a lengthy Instagram post on Monday (11Mar19), urging people to unfollow her if they don't approve of the way she's living her life.

"Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online," she wrote. "And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can't be nice. And I'm here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don't mean to offend anybody, I'm also not going to cater to any one else's needs and beliefs. I'm 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not."

Sophie added that while she's "beside myself with what happened to my dad", she's also planning to continue to "laugh and smile and live my normal life".

"It's (my dad's death) the worst thing to ever happen in my life," she added. "And I am torn the f**k up over it. But I'm not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn't either.

"So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favour and just unfollow. It's a waste of both of your (our) time."