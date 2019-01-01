Colin Farrell's sons were desperate for him to return to work

Colin Farrell's sons were desperate for him to return to work after he took an extended break from acting.

The 42-year-old was out of work for 11 months last year (18) after suggesting he was ready to take some time away from the spotlight following years of back-to-back filming.

The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star admitted, however, that his children grew tired of his presence around the home during the period of inactivity - having grown used to him being away for more than half of the year.

“Last year I worked for a month. I was gainfully unemployed for 11," he told Ellen DeGeneres in an interview airing on Tuesday (12Mar19). "I was just home with the boys…getting in their faces to the point where they were sick of looking at me.”

Farrell has two sons; James, 15, with model Kim Bordenave and nine-year-old Henry with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curus.

James suffers with Angelman syndrome, which is a rare genetic disorder characterised by intellectual and developmental delay, lack of speech and a happy, excitable demeanor.

Despite his son's condition, the Dumbo star suggested that the siblings are quite independent, as he highlighted the extreme measures that they took to finally get him out of the house.

“Truly," he laughed. "One of them packed my bag when I finally left and the other was waiting with the passport at the front door, saying ‘Please be a stranger daddy!’”

Dumbo, in which Farrell stars alongside Eva Green, is due for release on 29 March (19). Among the screen star's other upcoming projects are Guy Ritchie's Bush, which also stars Charlie Hunnam and Matthew McConaughey, and Eve, in which Jessica Chastain stars as the titular assassin.