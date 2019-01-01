Alison Brie and Dan Stevens to star in Dave Franco's directorial debut

Alison Brie and Dan Stevens are to headline Dave Franco's directorial debut.

The Disaster Artist actor previously made a foray into directing with video short Dream Girl w/ Dave Franco & Alison Brie in 2013, with the project featuring his now-wife Alison, who he wed in 2017, and Olivia Munn.

Now, Dave has confirmed that he is making horror-thriller The Rental in partnership with Black Bear Pictures, with shooting set to kick off in Oregon next month (Apr19).

The plot will follow two couples who rent a vacation home for what should be a celebratory weekend getaway, with the film also set to feature Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White.

"(I) couldn't be more excited about partnering with Black Bear and to be working with such an amazing group of actors for my directorial debut," Dave said in a statement to Deadline.

Alongside co-writing the script with Joe Swanberg, the 33-year-old will be producing the film under his Ramona Films banner, with Michael Heimler and Sean Durkin serving as executive producers.

And it appears that Alison is equally thrilled to be working with her husband in the film.

"Very excited to work with this new director...I hear he's excellent," she jokingly captioned a screenshot of Deadline's article about The Rental on her Instagram page. "Thanks @deadline for spreading the good word! Feeling very proud and honoured to bring this man's vision to life."

Dave was most recently seen onscreen in films such as If Beale Street Could Talk and 6 Balloons, while Alison, 36, has been playing the lead character of Ruth Wilder in wrestling TV show GLOW. Dan, who is perhaps best known for his role in Downton Abbey, starred as the Beast in Disney's live-action adaption of Beauty and the Beast in 2017.

A potential release date for The Rental has not yet been set.