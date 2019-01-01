Gwyneth Paltrow planning book on 'conscious uncoupling' from Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is considering writing a book about her "conscious uncoupling" from ex-husband Chris Martin.

The Oscar winner and Coldplay rocker, 42, were married from 2003 to 2016 and have two children, Apple, 14, and Moses, 12, together.

Gwyneth, who infamously described their initial separation in 2014 as a, "conscious uncoupling," believes she and her ex are now on such good terms she could write a book about how to forgive former lovers.

"Both Chris and I have made a commitment to continue to love the things about each other that we've always loved and to really continue to develop our friendship and to find ways to continue to communicate," she told U.S. network NBC's Today show on Tuesday (12Mar19). "There's been a long process to it, at some point maybe I'll write a book because you really have to focus on forgiveness and spite that comes up, you have to let it go."

Explaining how splitting up had initially been hard work she added: "It's definitely not effortless, but now at this point, five years later, it's pretty good, but the first couple of years it was very effortful and for the sake of the children, we were really committed to maintaining the family structure...even though it looked a bit different."

The 46-year-old actress and lifestyle entrepreneur is now married to TV writer Brad Falchuk, 48, but revealed that after splitting from Chris she never thought she'd tie the knot again.

"I guess if you'd asked me a couple of years ago I probably would have leaned towards not getting married again, but then sometimes life just surprises you and it's been really fun. I'm so happy that I was sort of given this other opportunity," the Iron Man star added.

Gwyneth gave an audience at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas on Monday, in which she admitted her firm Goop had learned a "painful lesson" by being fined by U.S. authorities for making misleading marketing claims. The star went on to tell the mediator, CNN anchor Poppy Harlow, that a regulatory team of in-house scientists and lawyers had now been hired by her lifestyle brand.