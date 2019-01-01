James Corden pranks David Beckham with fake statue prior to official unveiling

James Corden pranked David Beckham before the official unveiling of a new statue earlier this month (Mar19).

The soccer star was honoured by members of his former team LA Galaxy on 2 March, with a statue in his likeness now placed within the grounds of Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

But during The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday night (11Mar19), the TV host played a clip in which he came up with an elaborate hoax to trick David. The video began with actors insulting the former Manchester United player during an introduction ahead of a montage showing some embarrassing moments from his career.

James stepped up his devious plan a notch when he had comedian Maz Jobrani dress up as sculptor Omri Amrany and have him remove a blue satin sheet from his "artwork".

"It's slightly different than it was when I saw it in Chicago," Beckham said of the fake statue, appearing crestfallen.

The sportsman conveyed his issues with the figure's teeth and chin but was especially concerned by the exaggerated eyes and bottom.

"I mean, look at my chin! It doesn't look anything like me though, look at my eyes! The only thing that's good is the hair... Look at my bum... it definitely doesn't look like that!" the 43-year-old sighed, before he called on his friend Chris for advice and to question the sculptor over his creation. "I really don't see how this can go out...There's no way that can out in front of the stadium. My parents are coming over from London, my wife (Victoria Beckham) is coming over. Look how long my arms are, I honestly look like (1970s action figure) Stretch Armstrong!"

David soon became visibly upset and begged the crew to turn the cameras off, with James then signalling for a forklift driver to knock over the plastic model. He then ran onto the set, yelling, "Oh my God what's happened?" with his pal then clicking onto the scheme and bursting into fits of laughter.