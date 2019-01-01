Natalie Portman granted permanent restraining order

An alleged trespasser calling himself John Wick has been ordered to stay away from actress Natalie Portman and her family for five years.

The Black Swan star initially obtained a temporary restraining order against the man, who has not been publicly identified, last month (Feb19), days after he reportedly gained entry to her gated community in Los Angeles on 31 January (19).

According to a police report of the incident, the male showed up at the front gate of her family home and rang the doorbell repeatedly, without saying a word, before cops arrived on the scene to investigate.

When confronted, the man claimed his name was John Wick - the same moniker used by Keanu Reeves' assassin character in the 2015 movie of the same name, but officers found a Colorado Driver's License in his possession, which provided them with his real identity, and then had him placed on a mental hold.

Portman's lawyer returned to court on Tuesday (12Mar19), when the actress was granted her request to make the protective order permanent, according to The Blast.

As per the terms of the order, the man must stay at least 100 yards (91.44 metres) away from Portman, her husband, choreographer Benjamin Millepied, and their young children, Amalia and Aleph.

It's not clear if the alleged intruder is still being treated in a mental facility, but officers had originally placed him under doctors' care after claiming he had "spoken to the reporting person several times, telepathically, and that he had traveled from Colorado to Los Angeles to meet the individual".

He also failed to respond to investigators when they called him by his real name, instead only giving "limited and delayed" answers when they referred to him as "John".

Detectives had previously obtained a firearms restraining order against the suspect, banning him from having any guns or ammunition in his possession.