Eliza Dushku in no rush to get back to Hollywood after harassment win

Actress Eliza Dushku is in no rush to race back to Hollywood following her big sexual harassment win against Bull co-star Michael Weatherly.

The actress, who is expecting her first child, left Tinseltown behind a few years ago and relocated to Massachusetts, where she wed businessman Peter Palandjian and went back to school to study holistic psychology at Lesley University.

But she tells Time magazine her acting career isn't over - she just needed a break after the Bull scandal.

"I need the distance to recalibrate and start a family," Dushku explains. "But I don’t want people to think coming forward means ending your career. I could be acting. I could be in L.A. I just need to be here right now."

She also doesn't regret the fact her settlement with CBS went public, telling Time, "Humans need a cohesive narrative for who they are, and we’re as sick as our secrets. So naming our secrets - that’s a part of healing."

However, Dushku isn't allowed to discuss the settlement in detail after signing a nondisclosure agreement.

"We’re talking in code. NDAs revictimise people," she says. "They give more power to the powerful. And, as the less powerful person, you have to live in someone else’s f**ked-up version of reality."

The actress was reportedly written off Bull after she confronted Weatherly about his behaviour, which included playing provocative songs when she was working and proposing a threesome.

Eliza appeared in three episodes of Bull in 2017.

CBS bosses agreed to pay Dushku a confidential settlement of $9.5 million (£7.2 million).

Weatherly told the New York Times he apologised to Dushku when she confronted him, adding he now realises that some of his language and attempts at humour were not appropriate.