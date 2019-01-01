Oscar Isaac wants to make full movie in Spanish

Actor Oscar Isaac is keen to show off his language skills by shooting a whole movie in Spanish.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star was born in his mother's native Guatemala, but was raised in Miami, Florida after relocating to the U.S. with his family when he was just five months old.

He speaks fluent Spanish, thanks to also having a Cuban father, and Oscar was able to use his family background to add to his character in Triple Frontier, a new heist movie set in South America.

Getting to practice his Spanish onscreen was a thrill for Oscar, as he had only previously used his bilingual skills for part of his role in 2014's A Most Violent Year, which was directed by J.C. Chandor, who also took charge of the actor's latest action thriller.

Now Oscar is eager to take it one step further and has set his sights on tackling an entire project in his mother tongue.

"I hope to make a whole movie in Spanish," he told The Associated Press.

Triple Frontier received a week-long run in U.S. theatres ahead of its release on Netflix on Wednesday (13Mar19), and Oscar wouldn't be opposed to shooting more projects for the hugely-popular streaming service - including a possible foreign language movie.

"I got to see (Triple Frontier) on a big screen with an incredible sound system and that was really amazing to see, but, you know, we are living in a very transitional time," he shared of the current Hollywood debate regarding films made for theatres and those made for home viewing.

"I think that regardless of the debate... there's a lot more opportunities to do different kinds of movies and movies that often wouldn't get financed theatrically."

Triple Frontier, Oscar's first job for Netflix, also stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal.