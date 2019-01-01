Exhausted Felicity Huffman pictured leaving custody after college bribery scam arrest

Felicity Huffman appeared emotionally drained as she was released from custody on Tuesday (12Mar19) after posting bail following her arrest for her alleged role in an elite college bribery scheme.

The former Desperate Housewives actress was pictured leaving the Downtown Los Angeles courthouse late on Tuesday, flanked by police officers. Wearing a casual outfit of a navy sweatshirt, dark trousers, and sneakers, and with her blonde hair tied into a ponytail, the 56-year-old actress looked exhausted as she headed home after paying $250,000 (£191,000) in bail.

She will appear in a Boston, Massachusetts court on 29 March (19) for a preliminary hearing into the case, in which a group of Los Angeles parents have been accused of trying to get their children into top colleges as part of a scheme that involved doctoring exam results and bribing college officials.

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin is another famous face included in the scandal, with the actress and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli both arrested for allegedly paying $500,000 (£382,000) to a school coach who falsely stated that their two daughters were recruits for the rowing team at University of Southern California.

Giannulli was also seen leaving the courthouse on Tuesday, wearing a hoodie and jeans. Loughlin has yet to be pictured following the news breaking of the scandal, but is believed to have flown back from Canada and turned herself over to the police after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Following Loughlin and Giannulli's arrests, their daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli found herself targeted by trolls on social media, with many people taking to Instagram to comment on her pictures.

Alongside a picture of Olivia lounging with her friends, one user wrote: "You didn’t earn your success. You stole it from someone more hardworking and deserving than you," while another added, "Imagine having to never work for anything in your life… oh wait."

Olivia later disabled comments on her Instagram pictures as a result of the trolling, but found herself subjected to similar remarks on her YouTube channel, which has nearly two million subscribers.