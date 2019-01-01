Luke Perry laid to rest in Tennessee

Luke Perry has been laid to rest in Tennessee, a week after his death.

The former Beverly Hills, 90210 star was hospitalised on 27 February (19) after suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home, and he passed away on 4 March, aged 52.

Coroners have since released Luke's death certificate, listing the cause of his demise as a stroke, formerly known as an "ischemic cerebrovascular accident".

According to the document, obtained by TMZ, the actor's fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer, was named as his next of kin, while officials noted his body had been transported to Dickson, Tennessee, where he was buried on Monday (11Mar19).

Luke had owned a farm in Dickson County since the mid-1990s, and would frequently split his time between the property and his home in Los Angeles.

No further details about Perry's funeral have been released, but his grieving fiancee broke her silence about the tragic loss in a touching statement over the weekend (09-10Mar19).

"The past 11.5 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him," she told People magazine.

"I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed."

The couple had been planning to wed in August (19), with 'save the date' cards recently sent to friends and family members, inviting them to attend the Los Angeles nuptials.

The marriage would have been Luke's second - he was married to actress Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp from 1993 to 2003. They shared son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18.