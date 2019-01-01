Noah Hawley unsure if Doctor Doom movie will ever get made

Fargo screenwriter Noah Hawley has no idea if his planned Doctor Doom movie will ever get the green light after more than a year in limbo.

Noah initially announced his involvement in developing the Marvel supervillain for a standalone movie in 2017, when he shared the news with fans at San Diego Comic-Con in California.

"It's worth mentioning a film that I'm developing at Fox which you guys might be excited about," he told the audience at a panel event for his TV show Legion, which is based on another Marvel comic book character.

"I'll just say two words: the first one is Doctor, and the second one is Doom."

At the time, Noah was reported to be writing the script for the film, which he was also eyeing to direct.

However, following the late 2017 acquisition of 21st Century Fox by Disney Studio bosses, who already own a number of other Marvel rights, Hawley's project was among those put on hold.

The mega deal is set to be officially completed later this month (Mar19), but in the meantime, Hawley is still in the dark about what Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has in store for Doctor Doom.

The writer updated fans about the stalled film during an appearance at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas this week (begs11Mar19), when he recalled a chat he recently had with Feige to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Are you still working on it?" he inquired about the screenplay, to which Hawley replied, "Should I still be working on it?"

According to Noah, he didn't get a firm answer from Feige, joking that the tight-lipped studio head wouldn't give him any hints about his "thousand-year plan" for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, either.

Doctor Doom, whose alter ego is Victor Von Doom, was first brought to life on the big screen by actor Julian McMahon in 2005's Fantastic Four and its sequel Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Toby Kebbell took over the role for 2015's reboot, starring Kate Mara and Jamie Bell, although that movie was panned by comic book fans and critics alike.