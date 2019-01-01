Lupita Nyong'o left fan 'terrified' after emerging from toilet stall during Us screening

Lupita Nyong'o left a female fan terrified when she emerged from a toilet stall during a screening of new horror movie Us.

The 36-year-old actress stars as Adelaide Wilson in Jordan Peele's latest movie, which tells the story of a family who are terrorised by a group of doppelgangers while on vacation. As such, Lupita also had to play her evil double in the film, and it's this characterisation that has been leaving moviegoers scared silly.

During a recent screening of the film, Lupita had to pop to the toilet, and left one cinemagoer terrified in the process.

"I went to the bathroom during one of the screenings and I got out of the stall and this woman damn nearly died," Lupita recalled during a chat with U.S. TV show Extra.

"I felt so bad, and I knew it wasn't because she was starstruck. She was terrified," she laughed.

Getting the chance to sink her teeth into the evil character was a new experience for Lupita, who called it "incredibly delicious". However, playing two versions of the same role was a challenge for the Oscar-winning actress, who added: "It was also a lot of work and very scary. I had to prepare diametrically opposed roles. That was a challenge, a challenge of my career."

While she shot to fame in 12 Years a Slave, Lupita has gone on to star in some of the movie industry's biggest offerings, including Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens and Black Panther.

She'll be reprising her role as Nakia in the highly-anticipated sequel to the comic book movie, but refused to be drawn on the film's plot when questioned by Extra.

"I can tell you that I am in it... I don't know anything," she said, before joking: "I will probably be the Black Panther myself."