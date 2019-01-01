Rosario Dawson confirms she is dating U.S. presidential hopeful

Rosario Dawson has confirmed reports she's dating U.S. presidential wannabe Cory Booker.

The first African-American U.S. Senator from New Jersey and Newark's 36th Mayor recently announced his intention of running as a Democrat in the 2020 election, and it appears he has a running mate in the Sin City star.

The actress was caught by TMZ cameras arriving at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. on Thursday (14Mar19), and when she was asked if the rumours about a romance with Booker were true, she chuckled and said, "Yes, very much so."

Rosario added, "He's a wonderful human being and it's good to spend some time together when we can. We're very busy... I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much, who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving."

Booker recently confirmed he was all loved-up during an appearance on the radio show The Breakfast Club, but stopped short of naming his "boo".

Dawson, who is a celebrity political activist, also showed off a Cory Booker campaign badge pinned to her handbag as she walked through the airport, telling TMZ she feels sure her boyfriend would make a great President.

She first sparked rumours she was dating the U.S. Senator after they were spotted out and about together in New York City in January (19).

Dawson previously dated director Danny Boyle and comedian Eric Andre, while Booker was linked to U.S. newswoman Gayle King, poet Cleo Wade, and Chanda Gibson, the executive director of the Council of Urban Professionals.