Hallmark bosses cut ties with Lori Loughlin following college cheating scandal

U.S. network executives at Hallmark have ended their relationship with actress Lori Loughlin following her alleged involvement in a college admissions bribery scandal.

The Fuller House star and fellow actress Felicity Huffman were among those busted by federal authorities on Tuesday (12Mar19) after reports suggested Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 (£378,000) to a scheme to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of the school's crew team - even though neither is a rower.

Lori was released on $1 million (£760,000) bail after a court appearance on Wednesday, but things are only getting worse for the 54 year old - now TV bosses at Hallmark have announced they will no longer work with her, after she featured in their Garage Sale Mysteries movies and the series When Calls the Heart.

"We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations," representatives for Crown Media, which owns Hallmark, declared in a statement. "We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin, including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production."

Loughlin surrendered to Los Angeles police on Wednesday morning after flying back from Vancouver, Canada, where she had been shooting the sixth season of When Calls The Heart.

The news comes hours after it was revealed the scandal had cost her daughter, Olivia Jade, her partnership with Sephora beauty officials.

A spokesman for the company told TMZ, "After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade, effective immediately."

Olivia had a makeup partnership with the cosmetics chain that produced the Olivia Jade x Sephora palette. That collection's page on Sephora's website has since been wiped.