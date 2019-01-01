James Bond producers anger Norwegian environmentalists with explosive sets

James Bond producers have reportedly angered locals by filming explosive scenes in Norway's unspoiled snow-covered forests.

According to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, shooting of the 25th official James Bond film, believed to be titled Shatterhand, got underway in scenic Trehorningen in the scenic Nordmarka region this month (Mar19), despite protests from environmental groups.

Local ski groups have been forced to redirect their trails due to the film production, and editors at U.K. newspaper The Sun report that some residents have been angered by producers' erection of buildings specifically to be blown up, and that campaigners may try to sabotage the set.

"Norway's environmental policies are deemed to be among the best worldwide and natives are hugely sensitive to the issues caused by the high budget set," a Bond 25 insider tells the publication. "Trekkers who hike and ski in the area are understandably appalled by areas of the nature being cleared of snow. But officials have claimed that all traces of the filming will be gone by spring."

The follow-up to 2015's Spectre has endured a troubled production history, with its original director Danny Boyle bowing out over creative differences and its release being delayed until April next year. Other locations reportedly include the historic city of Matera, Italy, and Jamaica.

However, Beasts of No Nation filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga is now on board as director and Rami Malek is reportedly set to play the villain opposite Daniel Craig's 007.

Rami has previously spoken about his desire to play a Bond baddie, telling Entertainment Tonight: "We'll have to see about that. It would be nice to play a villain, that would be another dream role for me. I've got to play so many great ones so far so who knows. I'm keeping tight-lipped."