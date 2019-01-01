Karlie Kloss 'really lucky' to count Taylor Swift among her good friends

Model Karlie Kloss has again dismissed rumours of a rift with Taylor Swift, insisting she counts herself "really lucky" to have the pop superstar as a friend.

The new Project Runway host was alleged to have fallen out with the Shake It Off hitmaker in 2017, but Karlie brushed off the claims last year (18), declaring they were "still really good friends".

However, Taylor wasn't among the guests at Karlie's October (18) wedding to businessman Joshua Kushner as she was on tour in Australia, and after the singer reflected on the changing nature of friendships in a recent Elle magazine essay, some people began speculating that the remarks were about Kloss, who had previously been part of Swift's "girl squad".

"Something about, 'We're in our young 20s!' hurls people together into groups that can feel like your chosen family," Taylor wrote, as she shared 30 things she has learned before her upcoming 30th birthday. "And maybe they will be for the rest of your life. Or maybe they'll just be your comrades for an important phase, but not forever.

"It's sad but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships. You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you'll always keep the memories."

Karlie was quizzed about her reaction to the Elle piece during a Thursday night (14Mar19) appearance on the After Show segment of America's Watch What Happens Live, and she had nothing but kind words to say about Taylor.

"Taylor's incredible," the runway beauty gushed. "And I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She's one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay."

Karlie's comments emerge seven months after the ladies were last photographed together, when the model caught up with Taylor backstage at one of her concerts in Nashville, Tennessee last summer.