Julia Roberts: 'Pretty Woman wouldn't get made today'

Classic movie Pretty Woman wouldn't get made today because it's full of political incorrectness, according to Julia Roberts.

The Oscar winner played the title character, a prostitute, in the beloved 1990 romantic comedy, which is now a big Broadway musical, but she fears the film would be passed over today by cautious movie bosses.

'I don't really think you could make that movie now, right?" she tells The Guardian newspaper. "(There's) so many things you could poke a hole in, but I don't think it takes away from people being able to enjoy it."

Julia still feels very lucky to have landed the role opposite Richard Gere after a string of other actresses turned the hooker with a heart part down: "It really is not a measure of talent, particularly in the beginning," she tells the publication. "It's a measure of good fortune - and being able to have your wits about you enough to make something out of that good fortune."

And Julia admits she was almost on the other side of another hit after initially turning down the lead in Notting Hill.

"I did not want to do that movie," she explains. "The pitch of it sounds awful, right? 'Do you want to come and play the world's biggest movie star and then fall in love with the bookshop owner?' No!"

But she agreed to meet with the filmmakers and they won her over: "It's this great little jewel of a movie," she smiles.