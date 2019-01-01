Chloe Grace Moretz excited by way Greta subverts genre

Chloe Grace Moretz is thrilled by the way in which her new film Greta subverts genre.

In the Neil Jordan-directed project, the actress plays Frances McCullen, a young waitress living a quiet life in New York City with her roommate Erica Penn (Maika Monroe), with the story following her as she befriends Greta Hideg (Isabelle Huppert), an obsessive piano teacher and former nurse.

While Chloe has appeared in psychological thrillers before, she has now shared how she was immediately intrigued by the unconventional premise.

“When I first read the project and saw that it was three women at the helm, it reminded me of (Jordan Peele’s 2017 satirical horror film) Get Out in the sense that it subverts the genre,” she said in a video interview with Collider. “It’s a story that’s attainable, that we understand, but being that it’s a separate lens and it’s a different cast it subverts the genre in a way that makes it more exciting, more innovative and something that feels more modern.”

Chloe went on to explain that she was pleased to know that Oscar-nominated cinematographer Seamus McGarvey would be overseeing the production as she always likes to work with people who are at the top of their game.

And she emphasised that she took notes from the filmmakers as she is keen to direct one day, and is actually working on developing a neo-noir thriller

“Even from a young age – five years old, six years old, I was always obsessed with what everyone else was doing on set. I wanted to know why the prop master was doing that, why the set designer was doing that. I was obsessed with colour palettes as a kid… and now, my brother Trevor and I are going to co-direct together but we’re going to start small – we’re going to start with short films and then work our way up,” the 22-year-old added.

Greta is now showing in U.S. cinemas and opens around the world in April.