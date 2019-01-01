Robert Pattinson doesn't like to repeat himself with acting roles

Robert Pattinson tries to pick diverse film roles because he becomes self-conscious if it feels like he's repeating a performance.

The British actor rose to fame after starring in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire before playing vampire Edward Cullen five times in the Twilight movie franchise. Since it concluded in 2012, he has been working on a diverse mix of independent films, such as Good Time and The Lost City of Z.

In a new interview with Little Whites Lies magazine, he admitted this was a conscious decision because he hates repeating himself.

"I feel like as soon as I repeat myself even a little bit, I suddenly get really self-conscious. If you're pushing something out into the unknown a little bit, you can't judge yourself, because you don't really know what you're doing," he explained.

The 32-year-old added that he would also get bored repeating himself and fall into lazy habits. For this reason, he tries to change up his accent for each role to keep things interesting.

"Even with a voice I can't really do it more than once, because then I think, 'Oh, this is my acting voice,'" he said. "That's why I can't even do anything in my normal accent, because it doesn't feel like I'm working."

Like many British actors, Robert has appeared in his fair share of classic period dramas, but he really fought hard to ensure he never got stuck in that genre.

"When I first started... if you're tall and have floppy hair and a posh accent, they're like 'Period dramas!' And then you're exclusively in the period dramas box. I was like, 'No! I don't want to do period dramas!'" he joked. "I've done a couple, and as soon as I put on the high Edwardian collar, I'm like, 'Ughhh'. Your costume is out-acting you at all times."

He has many projects in the pipeline, with High Life, The King and The Lighthouse all set for release in 2019.