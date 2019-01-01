NEWS Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt working out deal to be declared officially single by judge Newsdesk Share with :







Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly working out a deal to be declared officially single by a judge so they can move on with their lives.



According to The Blast, the estranged couple – who split in 2016 – are negotiating a “bifurcated judgment” of their status as a married couple, which means they will both be considered divorced and single.



Angelina and Brad are allegedly keen to move on with their lives as they continue to settle up the separation of property and hammer out a permanent custody order before a judge can declare them legally divorced.



While the Maleficent star has yet to begin dating again, it was reported last month (Feb19) that Brad is romancing Charlize Theron.



The final settlement will likely take several months, the outlet reports, and the former couple has a temporary custody order in place while they negotiate.



Angelina and Brad began dating in 2005, and wed in 2014, but unexpectedly split in 2016 as the Oscar-winning actress filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.



The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars were previously at war over their children, and Angelina was originally seeking primary custody of their six children – Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.



A bitter custody dispute broke out following their split, during which the Moneyball star was investigated and cleared of child abuse.



The couple is reportedly working towards a fair custody agreement, and in November (18), Angelina's attorney, Samantha Bley DeJean, announced that disputes between the former couple over the care of the children were resolved.



"A custody arrangement was agreed to weeks ago, and has been signed by both parties and the judge," the lawyer told Reuters in a statement at the time.