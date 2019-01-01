Kim Kardashian issues plea after deal to help rehouse former prisoner falls through

Kim Kardashian has issued a plea on social media after her deal to rehouse a former prisoner fell through.

Earlier this week (ends17Mar19), it was revealed that the KKW Beauty mogul had offered to cover Matthew Charles' rent for the next five years, as he was struggling to find a place to live due to his criminal record.

Matthew was released in January (19) after serving more than 20 years of his 35-year sentence for non-violent drug and weapons charges, following the implementation of the First Step Act, a U.S. prison reform bill.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star reached out to him privately and made the generous offer in an effort to get him back on his feet following his release.

However, it seems that even Kim's star power was unable to help Matthew out, as she took to social media to appeal for her fans and followers to put her in touch with someone who could help the former prisoner.

In a post she shared on Friday, she appealed to her 191 million followers on Twitter and Instagram for any landlords who knew of a two-bedroomed apartment in Tennessee to email her team.

"Matthew Charles's lease application was rejected again (because) of his criminal record (even with me paying his rent in advance)," she wrote. 'If there are any landlords (with) a 2 bedroom in Nashville willing to give Mr Charles a 2nd chance, contact mocapt615@gmail.com.

"Serious inquiries (sic) only, thank you."

According to editors at MailOnline, Matthew is still waiting to hear back about other applications, and "remains hopeful" that someone will pull through with an offer.