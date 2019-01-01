Joey King 'empowered' after shaving head for new series

Joey King felt like a "stronger woman" after she shaved her head for her new TV show.

In The Act, the 19-year-old actress plays Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison after she orchestrated the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, following years of psychological abuse stemming from Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSbP).

Her troubled mother made her believe she suffered from leukaemia, asthma, muscular dystrophy and many other chronic illnesses.

And Joey believes that every woman should shave their head if they get the chance, as its empowering.

“I think it really made me a stronger woman actually,” she told the New York Post's Page Six. “I think every girl should shave their head if they get the chance to. It’s really empowering.

"It may not be a popular opinion, but I feel like it made me embrace my womanhood a lot more," she shared.

Gypsy, who is in the middle of serving her sentence for second-degree murder, knows about the new TV show, that will air on U.S. streaming service Hulu, but Joey doesn't know how she feels about it.

“I can imagine it would be hard for her to watch it because you know it’s like watching your life story and other people portray it. It’s got to be a little bit difficult, but I do know she’s aware of it,” she shared. “I definitely sympathise with Gypsy.

"I mean, she was a victim for so long, she became a little bit of a master manipulator for survival purposes," she added.

The Act, which also stars Patricia Arquette, is set to air on Hulu on 20 March (19).