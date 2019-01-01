Lily Tomlin jokes she 'may not live' to see 9 to 5 sequel

Lily Tomlin has joked she may not be around by the time a sequel to her movie 9 to 5 is made.

The 79-year-old actress – alongside co-star and fellow Hollywood icon Jane Fonda – opened up about the film during the Grace and Frankie panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles, and she had "hope" for the long-rumoured project.

"(We're) waiting for the script," Fonda shared, while Tomlin quipped: "Everybody is very hopeful. We may not live to see it."

The pair also revealed that they are still hard at work trying to get their 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton to guest star on their hit Netflix series.

The comedy, about three female secretaries who decide to get revenge on their tyrannical, sexist boss by abducting him and running the business themselves, was released in 1980.

A sequel has been discussed for years, but the trio's busy schedules have hampered negotiations, and last year (18), Parton said that she, Tomlin and Fonda had all signed on for the 9 to 5 follow-up during an interview with ABC News' Nightline.

"All these years we've talked about doing a sequel to 9 to 5, but it never made any real sense," she shared. "Until just recently (with) all the equal work for equal pay and all the harassment in the workplace (backlash) – we decided that we are going to try to do another one."

And Parton revealed that if the script was right, they wouldn't hesitate to go ahead with the sequel.

"We're trying to get the script and all that. Everybody is very interested, and we've all agreed that we'd love to do it, if it's right," she explained.