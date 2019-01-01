Khloe Kardashian 'doing really good' after Tristan Thompson split

Khloe Kardashian is "doing really good" following her split from Tristan Thompson, her best friend Malika Haqq has revealed.

The reality star is once again single after ending her relationship with basketball player Tristan following rumours he was unfaithful on her with half-sister Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods.

She's now doing her best to move on with her life, as well as looking after their daughter True, who turns one next month (Apr19). And as she attended the Daily Front Row's 5th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday night (17Mar19), Malika offered an update on her close pal.

"Khloe is good," Malika told Entertainment Tonight. "She's doing really good."

Malika has supported Khloe through her fair share of scandals over the years, including when sportsman Tristan was first accused of cheating back in October 2017, when she was three months pregnant, and a second cheating scandal in February 2018, as Khloe quickly approached her due date.

And speaking about the bond she has with the 34-year-old, Malika smiled: "I'm able to be a Malika because I have a Khloe. We take care of each other. We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.

"We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us. When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship."

Malika is also enjoying helping Khloe look after baby True - who she described as the "cutest, smallest, brown version of Khloe I could have asked for".

Admitting she's been spoiling True, Malika laughed: "You just don't say no to True. It's actually kind of difficult. So yes, I spoil her!"