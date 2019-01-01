NEWS Captain Marvel becomes world's number one film Newsdesk Share with :







Marvel Studio’s Captain Marvel has gone higher, further and faster at the UK and Ireland box office taking over £23.65M after just two weeks on release.



The film has already taken more than DC’s Wonder Woman and has overtaken a number of films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe including both the first and second instalments of the Iron Man, Thor and Captain America films. The film stars Academy Award® winning Brie Larson as Marvel Studios first female lead super hero and last week opened as the biggest ever origin film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Globally the film has already made $760M.



Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.



The film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.



Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman & Meg LeFauve and Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck & Geneva Robertson-Dworet.